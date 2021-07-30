Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Market Capitalization Hits $6.64 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $1.15 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $4.15 or 0.00010320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias Token (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias Token (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

