TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of TriMas worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in TriMas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TRS opened at $33.53 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

