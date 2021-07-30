Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.82.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,317,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

