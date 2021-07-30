Truist Securiti Comments on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $248.71 on Friday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after buying an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 190.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 88.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after purchasing an additional 459,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

