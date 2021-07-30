Truist Securiti Comments on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $4.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

