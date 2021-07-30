Truist Securiti Comments on Polaris Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Polaris stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.