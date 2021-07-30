Truist Securiti Weighs in on Encompass Health Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

EHC stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.