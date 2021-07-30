Truist Securiti Weighs in on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

