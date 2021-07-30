Truist Securiti Weighs in on McDonald’s Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.