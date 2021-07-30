Truist Securities Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $270.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

