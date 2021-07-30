Truist Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,129.81.

Shares of AMZN traded down $259.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,340.08. 121,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,457.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

