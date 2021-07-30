Truist Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,129.81.
Shares of AMZN traded down $259.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,340.08. 121,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,457.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
