TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Up 15.3% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $440,572.43 and approximately $585.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

