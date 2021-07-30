TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $103.68 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $113.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

