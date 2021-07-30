Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 97,999 Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

TBA stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

