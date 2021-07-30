Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 18,979 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in AMC Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of AMCX opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

