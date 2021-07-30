Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 48.37 ($0.63). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 46.71 ($0.61), with a volume of 5,593,014 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £667.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Les Wood acquired 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £447.91 ($585.20). Also, insider Mitch Ingram acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,541.94).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

