Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Trading 33.3% Higher

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55.

About Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

