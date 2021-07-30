Turning Point Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Turning Point Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $51.81 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $980.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.