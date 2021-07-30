Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.31 and last traded at $54.25. 568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 191,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.