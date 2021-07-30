Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,929 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $15.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

