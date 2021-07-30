Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.58. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$19.22, with a volume of 177,031 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

