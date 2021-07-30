Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Up 5.6%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.30 and last traded at C$20.30. Approximately 68,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 323,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.