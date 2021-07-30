Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Up 5.6%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.30 and last traded at C$20.30. Approximately 68,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 323,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.22.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
