TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Cap of $7.61 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $92,875.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 107,053,830,908 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

