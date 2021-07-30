Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $450.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.23.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $392.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of -101.34 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.