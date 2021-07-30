Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Down 5%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $370.50 and last traded at $372.53. Approximately 16,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,059,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.20.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

