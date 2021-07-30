Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWST stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,538 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

