Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TWST stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $214.07.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
