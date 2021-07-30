U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of U.S. Concrete worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 103,232 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USCR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

USCR opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.05. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $139,898. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

