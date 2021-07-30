U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Up 87.4% in July

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of USEG opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 240.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

