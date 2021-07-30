U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.45. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 19,124 shares changing hands.

USAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $72.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

