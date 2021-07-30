U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,415. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $750.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

