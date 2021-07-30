U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 7,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,185,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $741.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

