Ubex (UBEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $401,757.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Ubex has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $401,757.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,474,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,855,565 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

