UBS Group Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,020.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,129.81.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $254.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,345.79. 252,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,457.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.