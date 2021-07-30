UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.61

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 12344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price target on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

