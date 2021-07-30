UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $64.37. UiPath shares last traded at $62.56, with a volume of 1,856,639 shares changing hands.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Get UiPath alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.57.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UiPath stock. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,697,015 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,024,000. UiPath makes up 100.0% of KPCB DGF III Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC owned about 0.73% of UiPath at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.