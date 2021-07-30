Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of UEHPY opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UEHPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

