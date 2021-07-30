UMB Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

