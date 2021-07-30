UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.35% of UMH Properties worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $18,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,443 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE:UMH opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

