Unibright Market Capitalization Achieves $216.54 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003592 BTC on major exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $216.54 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

