Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Tops $0.0965 on Top Exchanges

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $96,494.08 and approximately $4,450.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.