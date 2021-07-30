UNICORN Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $51,274.66 and $11.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.