UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.25 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €12.25 ($14.41) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCG. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

