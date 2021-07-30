Unifi (UFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.62 million, a P/E ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73. Unifi has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

