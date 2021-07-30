United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40. United Malt Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $3.42.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

