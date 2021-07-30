United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Declares $0.01 Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,829,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,364,152. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

