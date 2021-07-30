UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CFO John F. Rex Sells 15,438 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.22. 1,794,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

