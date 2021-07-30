Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Univar Solutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Univar Solutions worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after buying an additional 663,391 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNVR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 6,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,152. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

