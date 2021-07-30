University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) & Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Head-To-Head Analysis

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of University Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for University Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metropolitan Bank has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.66%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank 28.29% 14.15% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares University Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 3.70 $39.12 million $4.66 15.25

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats University Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

