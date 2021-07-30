Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNM stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,458.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 133,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

