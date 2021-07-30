UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $16.16

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $15.42. UP Fintech shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 30,140 shares.

TIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 840,003 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,126,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,886,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

